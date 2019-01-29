Caretakers could educate hikers, reduce rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The beautiful hiking trails around the state of Hawaii are a big lure for active visitors from around the world. The trails’ popularity is due in part to social media. The trouble is, most visitors don’t know about the risks involved in hiking paradise, so some lawmakers want to put care-takers at some trail-heads to educate visitors before they run into problems.

Hawaii's beauty has long been the stuff of picture postcards. Now it plays out around the world in real-time via social media. Hiking to get views some of the state's most spectacular scenery can be very dangerous -- and often results in rescue operations, putting first-responders at risk.

State Rep. Calvin Say says, “It's really, really sad when you see these young visitors from different parts of the world thinking that they can hike the trails of Hawaii and not realizing how in-depth it is, as far as the height and the fall, the drop.”

Say and other lawmakers have introduced a bill calling on the state parks division to do a feasibility study on placing residential caretakers at hiking trail entrances in state parks. The idea is to educate hikers about risks and to reduce the number of rescues of un-informed and ill-prepared hikers.

Justin Brackett, owner of the Uloha outdoor outfitting store says, “You know, when they go into the wilderness, they should realize it is wild and there's a lot of major risk. We don't have snakes, we don't have bears, we don't have ticks that are going to kill you here, but we've got a lot of gravity.”

He supports the idea of having state caretakers alleviate the burden on people who live by them now.

The proposal by Rep. Say and his colleagues is less trailblazing, than it is a throwback to simpler times.

Say says the idea and the concept “started a long time ago because we used to have park-keepers, that was managing, operating the park, closing the gates, etc., and also trying to prevent vandalism in the evenings.”

Say says the presence of caretakers will also discourage homeless encampments, like one at Waahila State Park in St. Louis Heights. He proposes that funding for the caretaker initiative come from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, as most of the hikers rescued, he says, are visitors.