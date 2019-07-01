Car on fire closes H3 eastbound lane, two hospitalized

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Two people are recovering in an area hospital after their car reportedly caught on fire on the H3 eastbound, Kaneohe side of the tunnel, on Sunday, June 30, around 11:45 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department arrived on scene to find the car fully involved in flames. One of the victims were found further down the road, and the other was at the scene with burns.

They had 10 personnel on scene.

According to EMS, the male driver of the car, 32, is in critical condition. He was treated for apparent burns on his body.

The passenger, a 57-year-old female, was treated for injuries on her body. EMS said that she is in serious condition.

Both the driver and the passenger were transferred to EMS.

The incident closed the H3 eastbound lane. It was later reopened at 12:26 p.m.

Officials said that they do not yet have word on what started the fire.