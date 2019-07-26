Car drives through front doors of Federal Credit Union, no injuries reported

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A chaotic scene happened in Kapalama after a car crashed through the front of a bank on Thursday, July 25.

It happened at the Kamehameha Federal Credit Union at Kamehameha Shopping Center

The driver was pulling into a parking stall, and the car just kept going.

Here’s what the driver’s husband said.

“The car apparently didn’t stop,” said Dick Mills. “Apparently when she stepped on the gas or brake she wasn’t sure why it didn’t stop. But it sent her into the door of the credit union. We both have accounts here so very upsetting to us, yes.”

The bank was still open at the time of the crash, but police say there were no injuries.

A manager tells us the credit union will be closed until further notice.

But members can still bank at partner credit unions.