Car crashes into Kahala rock wall, passenger injured

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On September 14, 2019, at about 7:15 P.M., a fled scene motor vehicle collision occurred at 540 Elepaio Street in the Kahala area.

A driver who has yet to be identified, and their passengers a 34-year-old Honolulu male and a 34-year-old Honolulu female were traveling westbound on Kolohala Street.

The vehicle operator was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle operator disregarded a stop sign and traveled across Elepaio Street into the front yard of 540 Elepaio Street.

The vehicle then collided into the rock wall of the residents’ garage, and two parked and unattended vehicles within the garage.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene of the collision.

As a result of the collision, the 34-year-old Honolulu female passenger was initially transported to an area hospital in serious condition which was later upgraded.

The 34-year-old Honolulu male passenger was not injured.

At this time speed and drugs appear to be contributing factors to this collision.