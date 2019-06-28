Car crash on the Big Island leaves one woman dead and another in critical condition

One woman is dead and another in critical condition after a crash on the Big Island.

Police say the car was speeding south toward Hilo on Highway 19 just after midnight, and tried to pass a vehicle in a No-Passing Zone. That’s when it swerved back into its lane to avoid another vehicle, lost control and flipped over.

Two women in the backseat were thrown from the vehicle.

Police say they were not wearing seatbelts.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, is under investigation for negligent homicide.

A portion of Highway 19 was closed for four hours while police investigated.