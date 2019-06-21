Car Crash in Maui leaves two teens in critical condition

Two teens suffered critical injuries in a crash on Maui this morning.

Police say a Toyota pickup truck was speeding around 2 a.m. on Maui Lani Parkway when it lost control and crashed into a tree.

A 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old girl in the back cab of the truck were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The 18-year-old driver and 15-year-old female passenger were not injured.

The driver was arrested for negligent injury and driving without a valid license.

She was released pending investigation.