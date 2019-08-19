Canoe paddlers rescued off of Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six canoe paddlers are safe Monday morning after running into some trouble off of Diamond Head.

The incident happened Sunday morning at around 11:40 a.m. That’s when the Coast Guard got a call from HPD saying that the canoe was taking on water a mile off Black Point.

Ocean safety first responders also helped with the rescue. Five paddlers were pulled from the water. The sixth paddler stayed with the canoe as it was towed by an ocean safety jetski.

There were no injuries reported.