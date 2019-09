HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after being rescued at Hanauma Bay.

Ocean safety crews were called around 5 p.m. Monday.

An unresponsive snorkeler, 33-year old male, was about 20 feet off shore at Hanauma Bay.

Onshore lifeguards performed continuous CPR.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded and continued with advanced life-saving treatment and transported the man in critical condition to an emergency room.

The man is visiting from Canada.