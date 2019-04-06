UH men's volleyball game on Saturday is sold out

HONOLULU (KHON2) - There is going to be a lot of traffic on and around the UH Manoa campus this weekend.

Thousands of fans are expected for the men's volleyball and baseball games.

On Friday and Saturday, the baseball team will be hosting UC Davis at 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

The men's volleyball team is also playing games around the same time.

The undefeated team is taking on UC Santa Barbara.

Saturday is senior night for the team and tickets for that game are sold out.

This is the program's first sell out since 1997.

Fans are encouraged to wear white for senior night.

"You know we haven't seen something like this team in quite some time. This is a magical team. They're on an amazing streak. Twenty-three straight matches, they haven't dropped a set yet. Sixty-nine straight sets. They're great student athletes, they're great in the classroom, they're great on the court and it's just an amazing thing to be a part of. Also the baseball team is playing this week, always a popular attraction. So it's an exciting time for UH and for the state as well," said University of Hawaii spokesman Dan Meisenzahl.

If you are attending, plan to get there early.

There are 2,700 stalls in the lower campus parking structure, which is the closest to the arena.

Using the Waialae entrance is encouraged.

There will also be parking in upper campus or in the structure next to the Hawaiian Studies building with the option of taking the shuttle.

Click here for more information on the games and parking.