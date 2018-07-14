Businesses brace for the impact of HECO power outages

HONOLULU(KHON2) - Starting Monday, its lights out temporarily for nearly 400 businesses in Ala Moana, Kakaako and Iwilei.

HECO is planning late night outages from 10:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., over a three week period, while they improve the underground infrastructure in the area.

HECO said they've been working with businesses for weeks and those impacted by the project have been forewarned.

"No ones going to be affected every single night but some will experience multiple outages," according to Hawaiian Electric Director of Communications Shannon Tangonan

HECO said scheduled the project overnight to minimize the impact, but some businesses will be affected more than others.

Annie Yeung, owner of Panya Bistro & Bakery in Kakaako said the power to her restaurant will go out four different nights over a two week period.

"This is inconvenient,but like they say you have to do what you have to do," Yeung said.

Her restaurant's normal business hours are 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. but without power, she'll have to close earlier.

"We need to close the dining room by 8:30 p.m. so we will have only one sitting. Last call will be at 7:45 p.m., that will be like half of our dinner business," Yeung explained.

Her bakers normally come in at 2:30 a.m. to begin baking. But they can't do that without power. When she opens at 8:00 a.m. the following day, her supply of baked goods for purchase will be minimal.

But Yeung said it's not only the loss in sales she's concerned about.

She is worried about the perishable items that require refrigeration including her deserts. She doesn't want them to spoil.

"It was suggested by HECO that we need to get our own dry ice to kind of like keep the temperature low for that eight hours," Yeung said.

Despite her frustration, she's staying positive because she knows she knows she's not alone.

"It's not only me so I cannot complain like a cry baby. I just have to deal with it with better planning," Yeung said.

The city said the traffic lights will be impacted by the power outages, but they are working with HPD.