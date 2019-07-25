Bulky trash pilot program rules adjusted for multi-unit buildings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Environmental Services (ENV) announced Wednesday it tweaked how multi-unit buildings participate in the new bulky pilot collection program.

Starting July 24, single units in multi-unit buildings may begin making their own individual appointments from Foster Village to Hawaii Kai, including Waikiki.

“We listened and tweaked the pilot after hearing the testimony of multi-unit property building managers who stated they neither had the staff nor time to coordinate monthly with each individual unit,” ENV Director Lori Kahikina said. “We believe this adjustment will allow the unit occupants more leeway. However, we still will hold the multi-unit property owners or associations responsible for policing their frontages.”

Now, each individual owner may make their own appointment for up to five bulky items and two major appliances.

Separate appointments must be made for bulky items and appliances.

“This is left up to you as an individual. You know you’ve got stuff that you want to set out and then you could call and get it picked up. It’s much more efficient, I think, than going through someone else, a third party,” said Makiki resident, Kara Obradovic.

Originally, the pilot placed the responsibility on property managers and resident managers to make the appointment for the entire building and limiting the total amount of items to 20 per appointment.

Some resident managers said they are for the change because it will help clear out bulky item trash faster.

However, other property managers said this new system could also make things harder, as they now have to keep track of what items are being put out from their building and what is not.

“There’s been a few incidents where [people] have dropped small pieces of furniture, and it was from off our property. It wasn’t any body that that lived and resided in our building,” said Michael Sargent, Makiki Plaza resident manager.

Sargent said even though he won’t be making the bulky item pick up appointments anymore, he will have to be kept in the loop of what residents are putting out to avoid any fines from the City Department of Environmental Services for illegal dumping.

“It would fall on management’s shoulders to verify whether or not these appointments were actually made, if the city recognizes these items because you have to identify the items too,” said Sargent. “Obviously if it cannot be identified, then they cannot take it and we want to make sure they take all the trash, not just the few items.”

Residents who fall under the pilot project, but who are unable to schedule an online appointment may call ENV during normal business hours at 768-3200.

When placing a phone call to ENV, an employee will schedule a bulky item appointment for the resident through www.opala.org.

All scheduled appointments for bulky item pickup are on a specific date, so residents taking part in the pilot project still need to place their items curbside no earlier than 6 p.m. the night before collection.

The rest of Oahu remains on the previous bulky item monthly collection schedules.