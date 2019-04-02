Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich among mainland restaurants impacted by data breach

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The parent company of Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich and the Planet Hollywood chains are putting out a notice to customers that they may have been affected by a data breach.

Earl Enterprises has said the breach affects customers who visited various locations of Buca di Beppo, Earl of Sandwich, Planet Hollywood, Chicken Guy, Mixology or Tequila Taqueria restaurants between May 23, 2018, and March 18, 2019.

No Hawaii restaurants were impacted, but locations in Las Vegas and throughout California are among the many impacted.

Orders paid online using third-party platforms were not part of the breach.

The company has credited website for customers to see if they were impacted.

It also has information on what steps those affected can take.