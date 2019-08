HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes closed on Kamehameha Hwy between Lanikuhana Ave. and Ka Uka Blvd. due to a brush fire on Kipapa Gulch.

Fire crews are on the scene and smoke can be seen.

No homes are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in. Stay tuned with KHON2 on air and online for the latest details.