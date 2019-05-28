Brush fire in Wahiawa still ablaze Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Courtesy of Jordan Silva [ + - ] Video

HONOULU (KHON2) - A brush fire that began on Saturday, May 25, continues to blaze along the Schofield range above the Poamoho stream in Wahiawa.

The call came into the Honolulu Fire Department at 11:06 a.m. yesterday.

They continued to treat the situation on Sunday, May 26, at 8:05 a.m. by deploying three choppers -- the DOFA, HFD, and the U.S. Army Natural Resources -- after noting the smoke that remained.

The brush fire is isolated, but 40 acres of damage was estimated the day the fire began.

HFD says that it is near the fire from Sunday, May 19. That fire was put out several days after it began.

According to HFD, they think it is a rekindling of May 19's fire.