Brush fire ignites residential roof in Hanapepe, causes damage

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that extended to a house in Hanapepe on Friday, June 7.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a report of a brush fire along a hillside in Hanapepe Valley.

Units arrived on scene to find that the fire had spread to the roof of a one-story house located nearby on Kane Road.

The occupants were home at the time, and they were able to escape unharmed.

Hanapepe firefighters quickly extinguished both fires. Units cleared the scene around 5:15 p.m.

Fire inspectors estimate the fire caused roughly $2,000 in damages to the home's roofing material.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.