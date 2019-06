HONOLULU (KHON2) - There is a large brush fire on Kauai on Tuesday.



This is near Shipwrecks Beach in Poipu near the Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort.

No word yet on exactly how big this fire is but witnesses say the smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

According to the county, no structures are being threatened at this time.

Aas a safety precaution police have closed Ala Kinoiki Road and Old Mill Road.