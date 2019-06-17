Kokee Road on Kauai remains closed as firefighters battle large brush fire County of Kauai Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kokee Road remains closed while firefighters remain at the scene of a large brush fire in Kokee that broke out Sunday morning, June 16.

The road closure started around 10:50 a.m.

The fire is not threatening any structures at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from the Waimea, Hanapepe, Kalaheo and Lihue fire stations responded to the scene along with the on-duty Battalion Chief.

Personnel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Forestry Division also responded, along with water tankers and heavy equipment provided by private companies.

Two Airborne Aviation helicopters are working alongside Air 1 in making water drops to the area.

An estimate on the size of the fire is not yet known.

Kokee Road is expected to remain closed at least through Sunday.