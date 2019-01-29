Bronson Gouveia pleads not guilty in attempted murder case Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bronson Gouveia [ + - ] Video

Bronson Gouveia made his first court appearance this morning, after being on the run for nearly one month. Gouveia plead not guilty.

The 41-year-old man was arrested last week, after being accused of shooting his girlfriend, on the day before Christmas Eve, near their Kahaluu home. Gouveia is currently being charged with attempted murder and firearms offenses.

Police say Gouveia has numerous prior convictions including attempted assault, burglary, robbery, weapons possession and drug charges.

Gouveia remains in custody without bail. His trial is scheduled for April 1, 2019.