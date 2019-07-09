Breezy trade winds expected to continue, with widespread showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge far north of the state will keep trade winds in the forecast for the next seven days.

Winds expected to reach up to 25 mph.

The remnants of former tropical cyclone Barbara will continue to drift westward today with enhanced showers lasting through Tuesday.

A high surf advisory is currently in effect until Tuesday afternoon.

More stable drier trends are expected from Wednesday through Friday with wet trade wind weather returning to Maui and the Big Island by next weekend.