Body recovered from Haleakala National Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A 44-year-old male was recovered from the Pools of Oheo in the Haleakala National Park on Thursday, May 30.

The Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department, and the National Park Service responded to a report of an injured person in the Kipahulu District in the evening.

After a coordinated search effort, responders recovered the man almost 15 ft. underwater in the pools.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene after he was discovered unresponsive and was carried up a steep path to waiting medics.

According to Maui Fire, the victim jumped off of the 45 ft. Oheo Bridge and into the pools.

The official cause of death has not yet been released.