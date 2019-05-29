Noah Kekai Mina's body has been found by searchers, recovery underway

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 29, a crew of searchers aboard a helicopter spotted the body of missing hiker Noah “Kekai” Mina.

Mina was found about 300 feet below a fall line in the summit region of Mauna Kahalawai.

Recovery efforts are currently underway.

The family would like to thank the community for their prayers and support and ask for privacy at this time. The family is not yet ready to talk.

Mina, 35, had been missing since Monday, May 20.

According to witnesses, crews began searching the Kapilau Ridge Trail, also known as the Saint Anthony Cross in Wailuku as early as 11 a.m. on Monday, May 20.

We will update this story when more details are available.