Body matching description of missing swimmer in Kailua Bay found on shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call of a body washed up on shore in Kailua Bay on Sunday at 5:25 a.m.

A passerby came across the body and called 911.

The body was found on shore and matches the description of the swimmer missing since Friday. But officials did not confirm it was the same swimmer.

Emergency Medical Services, the Honolulu Police Department, and U.S. Coast Guard were notified.

