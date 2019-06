Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A boat has run aground off Magic Island around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

It hit some rocks at Magic Island.

KHON2 saw crew helping several people off the rocks and onto the shore.

They were taken by ambulance.

There is no word their condition yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.