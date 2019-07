The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) will do a brief presentation regarding the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on the Haiku Stairs at the Kaneohe Neighborhood Board meeting this Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Ben Parker Elementary School.

BWS is inviting the public to comment on the Haiku Stairs Draft EIS by submitting the Public Comment Form no later than Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

For more information on the Draft EIS, click here.