Local News

Blood Bank of Hawaii's special blood drive at Dave & Buster's

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 09:54 AM HST

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:54 AM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking people to roll up their sleeves on Tuesday, JUNE 11th and prove they are "tough enough."

A special Blood Drive is being held at Dave & Buster's

The goal is to beat the record of 196 donations in a single drive.

Along with saving a life, you'll also get game cards, food and snacks.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Blood Bank officials say donations are always low during the summer and they're trying to shore up the supply.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News