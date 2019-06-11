Blood Bank of Hawaii's special blood drive at Dave & Buster's

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking people to roll up their sleeves on Tuesday, JUNE 11th and prove they are "tough enough."

A special Blood Drive is being held at Dave & Buster's

The goal is to beat the record of 196 donations in a single drive.

Along with saving a life, you'll also get game cards, food and snacks.

The drive will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Blood Bank officials say donations are always low during the summer and they're trying to shore up the supply.