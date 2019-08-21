Blood Bank of Hawaii fined $175,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit brought on by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

According to the lawsuit, the Blood Bank of Hawaii did not provide employees with disabilities the leave they were supposed to have under federal law and fired employees who either exhausted their medical leave or were unable to return to work without restrictions.

As part of the settlement, the Blood Bank of Hawaii agreed to put in place measures to prevent discrimination within the workplace.

In a statement, the non-profit says it remains committed to ensuring fair treatment for all its employees under the law.