HONOLULU (KHON2) - More than a year after devastating flooding hit Kauai, there's more progress on the island's North Shore.

A blessing was held this week for the improved Haena State Park.

When it re-opens to the public, there will be a new reservation system, shuttles to reduce the number of vehicles in the area, and a new parking lot.

The area will officially reopen when Kuhio Highway reopens.