Blade & Timber brings axe throwing to Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) - A new experience has just arrived to Honolulu that includes throwing axe.

Blade & Timber just opened this past weekend and so far, they have been pretty busy.

That is because the new experience includes throwing an axe to a bull's eye.

With a few locations across the continent, Blade & Timber comes to Hawai'i via the same people who opened up Breakout Waikiki.

With their venue opened everyday, there is always a time for peopel to visit and gain their own experience.

The great thing is that they serve keiki from 10 years of age and older.

For more information and to book your reservation, go to www.bladeandtimber.com.