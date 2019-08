HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Biki and partner organizations for a fun-filled evening offering free Biki rides, free all-levels yoga class courtesy of CorePower Yoga, free pizza and snacks, and raffle prizes!

Biki Summer Picnic will be held on Thursday, August 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Active Biki riders and those who are new to Biki are welcome to join!

For more information, click here.