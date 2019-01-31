Big turn out for Work Force Career Fair

HONOLULU (KHON2) - There was a big job fair at the Blaisdell Wednesday.



More than three hundred businesses and government agencies participated in the Work Force Career Fair.

With the state's unemployment numbers so low organizers say employers are desperate for good employees.



Some of the most represented industries included retail, construction and the government including Pearl Harbor.

"The big employer that we have at this January event is Pearl Harbor hiring for their apprentice program," said executive director Work Force Career Fair Beth Busch. "And that only happens one time a year. You get paid to work and learn at the same time, and you have a guranteed job at the end."



According to the latest numbers from the labor office Hawaii's unemployment rate is at two and a half percent.