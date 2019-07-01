Big Island styrofoam ban goes into effect on Monday, July 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii island will make a big step in decreasing landfill on Monday, July 1, as the county’s styrofoam food container ban goes into effect.

The county passed the law back in 2017, which demands that businesses and those using county permits on county property, to not distribute food in styrofoam material.

Food packed outside of the county is exempt.

The law originally called for a ban on non-biodegradable and non-recyclable materials but has since been changed to allow certain non-recyclable plastic containers.