Big Island police is looking for suspects caught on surveillance during robbery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance with the identification of two suspects caught on surveillance.

The suspects are a male and female who burglarized a home in the Leilani Subdivision in Pahoa on Monday, July 22. The suspects are also seen leaving the scene in a light-colored pickup truck.

Police ask anyone with information on the identification of these suspects to call Officer Spencer Thomas at the Pāaoa Police Station number (808) 965-2716 or the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.