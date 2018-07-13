Big Island police investigating shooting in Glenwood

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hawaii County Police Department

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Thursday at 9:15 p.m., in the Glenwood area. It happened on Highway 11 near the intersection of North and South Glenwood Roads.

Officers found a 32-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds to the abdomen and leg. Police believe someone shot at the victim from a white-colored sedan, which fled in an unknown direction. No suspects have been identified.

The victim was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are still investigating.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.