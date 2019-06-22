Big Island Police are investigating a shooting incident in Waimea

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened on Mana Road in Waimea on Friday, June 21, before 1 a.m.

South Kohala Patrol officers responded to a 911 emergency call for assistance regarding a woman who may have been shot.

The incident occurred on Mana Road, and the victim and her companion left the area, driving in the direction of Waimea Town.

Officers located the victim, a 34-year-old female, who was accompanied by a 35-year-old male, in a parking lot off of Mamalahoa Highway.

The female sustained wounds to her upper body, consistent with an injury made by shotgun pellets. She was treated for her injuries. The male was uninjured.

Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation. Persons of interest are being contacted.

Those who may have information regarding this incident may contact Detective Corina McLellan of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 326-4646 ext. 227 or via email at corina.mclellan@hawaiicounty.gov.