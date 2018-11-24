Big Island Mayor Harry Kim undergoes surgery in Honolulu

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Big Island Mayor Harry Kim underwent surgery Friday to clear a blockage.

It was done at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu

The county says the mayor needs the surgery because there's too little blood flow to his legs which is caused by the narrowing of his arteries.

Bobbie Kim, the Mayor's wife, said the results of the procedure were good, and that the Mayor was expected to return to Hilo on Friday evening.

"We thank everybody for their prayers; lots of people prayed for Harry," said Bobbie Kim. "The procedure was successful and he's just fine. Look for Harry at the Christmas Parade on Saturday."

