Big Island man charged with 17 crimes committed in just one morning

Hawaii Police charged a Kailua-Kona man after a crime spree that encompassed both East and West Hawaii.

The man has been identified as 38-year-old Joshua Hams. He was arrested by Hawaii Police Wednesday, Aug. 21, just before 1:40 p.m. at a home on Kalamauka Street in Kailua-Kona.

This was after Ham was involved in multiple crimes that spanned four police districts.

He was later charged on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. for these crimes:

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle Criminal property damage in the first-degree Seven counts of Criminal property damage in the second-degree Criminal property damage in the third-degree Two counts of Theft in the fourth-degree Seven counts of Use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony Three counts of Robbery in the first-degree Attempted Robbery in the first-degree Three counts of Terroristic threatening in the first-degree Terroristic threatening in the second-degree Three counts of Reckless endangering in the second-degree Violation of the conditions of probation Four counts of Possession of a firearm prohibited Unauthorized entry into a dwelling in the second-degree Reckless driving Resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle Accident involving property damage

Hams is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock without bail on the probation violation charge.

Bail was set at $812,000 on the remaining charges.

His initial court appearance is set for Friday morning, Aug. 23, in Kona District Court.