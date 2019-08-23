Big Island man charged with 17 crimes committed in just one morning

Hawaii Police charged a Kailua-Kona man after a crime spree that encompassed both East and West Hawaii.
The man has been identified as 38-year-old Joshua Hams. He was arrested by Hawaii Police Wednesday, Aug. 21, just before 1:40 p.m. at a home on Kalamauka Street in Kailua-Kona.
This was after Ham was involved in multiple crimes that spanned four police districts.
He was later charged on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. for these crimes:
- Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle
- Criminal property damage in the first-degree
- Seven counts of Criminal property damage in the second-degree
- Criminal property damage in the third-degree
- Two counts of Theft in the fourth-degree
- Seven counts of Use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony
- Three counts of Robbery in the first-degree
- Attempted Robbery in the first-degree
- Three counts of Terroristic threatening in the first-degree
- Terroristic threatening in the second-degree
- Three counts of Reckless endangering in the second-degree
- Violation of the conditions of probation
- Four counts of Possession of a firearm prohibited
- Unauthorized entry into a dwelling in the second-degree
- Reckless driving
- Resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle
- Accident involving property damage
Hams is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock without bail on the probation violation charge.
Bail was set at $812,000 on the remaining charges.
His initial court appearance is set for Friday morning, Aug. 23, in Kona District Court.