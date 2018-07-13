Big Island firefighter pleads guilty in case involving Kealohas

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Hawaii County firefighter charged with conspiracy for allegedly lying to a grand jury about an affair with former Honolulu Police Chief's wife, Katherine Kealoha, pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon.

Jesse Ebersole has been with the department for 25 years and was placed on leave with pay.

Prosecutors say Ebersole made several trips to Honolulu, which were paid by Katherine Kealoha with money that didn't belong to her. Records say the total expenses amounted to more than $20,000.

Documents say that when Ebersole was called in to testify before the grand jury last year, Kealoha told him to lie and deny that they had an intimate relationship.

He then told the grand jury that he and Kealoha were just friends, and that he was baffled as to why airline tickets with his name would appear on her credit card statements.

Ebersole has been with the Hawaii County Fire Department for more than 26 years and was recently promoted to battalion chief.

