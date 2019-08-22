Big Island crime spree ends with man in custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A suspect is in custody after a morning crime spree across the Big Island.

Police have identified the suspect as 38-year-old Joshua Hams of Kailua Kona.

He’s been arrested for multiple felony offenses. Charges are pending.

Police say it all started when they received a call of a possibly unstable man at a hotel in Banyan Drive in Hilo.

Later on that day, police say the suspect stole a state truck from a base yard in Kau.

The suspect was then seen robbing a gas station along Highway 11, then robbing an AT&T store at the Kona Commons Shopping Center.

The store’s glass was shattered by gunshots, but no one was injured.

From there police say the suspect drove off hitting multiple cars before he eventually ditched the truck at a gas station and stole another car at gunpoint.

“A customer came into the store and said that her car got hijacked.,” said Lynnette Tabre, Shell store manager.

“He approached her with his gun and asked her for her car, and she gave up her car and he drove off.” Lynnette Tabre, Shell store manager

The suspect drove to the Holualoa area where he barricaded himself inside a house for about an hour.

“The last place he holed up at, these people had no clue who this guy was,” said Hawaii Island police officer Mitch Kanehailua. “Our special response team responded and we negotiated his surrender. We believe he fired maybe at a minimum 4 shots. None of our officers were struck by the shots.”

The investigation is ongoing. Police are gathering more information about the incidents that took place. If you saw something that happened, you can contact police at 961-3311.