Big events in Chinatown kick off Chinese New Year

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Kung Hee Fat Choy!

Chinese New Year is Tuesday, February 5.

There are big events in Chinatown to kick off the Year of the Boar.

The public is invited to celebrate Chinese New Year at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza on Friday, February 1 and Saturday, February 2.

Friday's event starts at 5 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.

Saturday's event at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be more than 30 vendors, including many food and craft booths; as well as lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, the L&L Dog Costume Contest, lion dancing on poles and more.

There will also be a block party and parade in Chinatown on Saturday, February 2.

The block party starts at 8 a.m. on Maunakea, Pauahi and Smith Streets (between Beretania and King Streets), and will feature lion and dragon dances, cultural entertainment, martial arts demonstrations, live music entertainment, the Walgreens Kid Zone, and more than 50 food, crafts and vendor booths.

The Chinese Lunar New Year parade starts at 4:30 p.m. at the State Capitol and proceeds down Hotel Street to River Street.

Parking is available at Chinatown Cultural Plaza, surrounding municipal lots and nearby street parking.

