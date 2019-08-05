Bicyclist dies after collision in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Medical Examiner has identified the bicyclist who died in a collision at intersection of Ulune Street and Aiea Heights Drive in the Aiea as Oudong Vilayvong, 49 of Waipahu.

The accident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

A 33-year-old Wahiawa female driver, and a 29-year-old Honolulu male, were traveling westbound on Ulune Street, approaching the Aiea Heights Drive intersection, in their pickup truck, when they collided with a bicyclist.

After the initial investigation at the scene, it appears that the male bicyclist was traveling southbound on Aiea Heights Drive, and entered the right turn lane at the Ulune Street intersection. It appears that the bicyclist made a left turn from the right turn lane instead, prior to colliding with the pickup truck.

As a result of this collision, the bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

During the early morning hours on Monday, Aug. 5, the bicyclist succumbed to his injuries and his death pronouncement was made.

The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, neither speed, alcohol, or drugs, appear to be contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.