Bicyclist cycle 47 miles to raise awareness for safer streets

HONOLULU (KHON2) - On Dec. 17, 2010, 18-year-old Zachary Manago died in a hit-and-run while riding his bike.

Bicycle safety has become his family and friends mission, and the Hawaii Bicycle League holds an event every year.

On July 7, 2018, hundreds of cyclists rode from Mokuleia, around Kaena point, and down the Waianae coast, all the way to Ala Napunani Street in Salt Lake, where the Zachary Manago Memorial Bikeway stands in his memory.

The ride is to raise awareness about safety for bicyclists and all road users.

"The bike lane right in front of our home in memory of Zachary, I never thought this could happen," said Zachary's mom, Daphne Manago.

Due to the lack of parking at his school, Zach began riding his bike, and those that knew him say he never felt safe.

"Zach never owned a car, he always felt afraid of riding down the street—especially down Nimitz, that was his route home from HPU," adds Manago.

"He wanted to see bike lanes around Hawaii, where everyone could feel safe bicycling and he really thought that it was going to change the world for the better," says Daniel Alexander of the Hawaii Bicycling League.

Zach's vision is slowly becoming a reality, on July 1, 2018, Hawaii became the 37th state to pass a law requiring drivers to give bikers space when passing. Here in Hawaii, it's 3 feet.

"Bicyclist don't always drive in a straight line they might wobble a bit, and same with drivers they might deviate a bit so that 3-feet is really a buffer should one of those parties encroach on it and make sure a collision doesn't happen," adds Alexander.

"I think of all the people that have passed away and yet Zach's legacy is brought up every year," says Zach's father Dennis. "I think we're really proud of that and people see this they remember Zach."

