Beverage group cheers ruling on soda ad warnings

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The American Beverage Association is cheering a ruling by a federal court that blocks a San Francisco law requiring health warnings on advertisements for soda and other sugary drinks.



The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled Thursday that the ordinance violates constitutionally protected commercial speech.



The law is part of an effort to reduce consumption of sweet drinks as a way to combat obesity, diabetes and heart disease.



The beverage association says the court's decision affirms there are more appropriate ways to help consumers manage sugar consumption than through mandatory messages. It says it hopes to work with San Francisco on helping people make informed decisions about their diets.



The beverage association joined with retail and advertising groups to fight the law in court.