Better Business Bureau reports a spike in fake check scams

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Better Business Bureau says it is seeing a surge in fake checks being sent through the mail to unsuspecting victims.

The checks are meant to trick people into depositing them thinking the money is really going into their bank account.

The instructions attached to the check will usually ask the person to send back a portion of the money either by wire transfer or prepaid gift cards, then deposit the rest in their bank account in order to purchase products from various stores as part of a secret shopper scam.

"What people will see is the numbers increase in their deposit into their account thinking that that money has transferred but it's actually just the bank credit, the bank's still waiting for that communication from the other side to say it's legit," said Hawaii Better Business Bureau Marketplace Manager Jason Kama.

When the check bounces, the victim is usually responsible for paying that money back to the bank.

Fake checks are also being used in sweepstakes scams.

Checks in the amount of $25,000 or even $1 million are being mailed, with instructions asking potential victims to send a portion of it back for tax purposes.

The BBB says these types of scams are most successful with people in their 20s and 30s who may not be as familiar with spotting a fake check compared with older age groups.

"When people see a check they often think it equates to cash but it doesn't in most cases", said Kama.

The BBB estimates that in the U.S. there were more than 500,000 victims of counterfeit checks in 2017, and that number is expected to rise in 2018.

Generally, if you receive a check in the mail that you weren't expecting, there's a good chance it's a scam.

If you think you're a victim, notify your bank.

You can also file a complaint with the BBB or the U.S. Postal Service.

