Beth Chapman service set

HONOLULU (KHON) A memorial service has now been scheduled for Beth Chapman, late wife of Duane Chapman, star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” and other reality TV shows.

Chapman died of cancer yesterday at age 51.

The family invites the public to its local-style service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki.

There will be an oli — or Hawaiian prayer — followed by a paddle-out.

People who want to bring flowers to scatter are asked to bring only loose flowers — no lei — as the string can injure marine life.

A publicist says that of her two homes, in Hawaii and Colorado — she loved Hawaii the most.

Those who attend — and post pictures or videos — are asked to use the hashtag #alohaoemrsdog.