Beth Chapman reflects on her and Dog the Bounty Hunter's love for Hawaii as she battles cancer

Beth Chapman doesn't mince words.

"Look - I have something that's incurable. It is what it is. You can fight to have a little extra time, or you can go through a million treatments that break your body down and kill you quicker," she said.

The reality star is researching treatments for throat cancer and taking it slow.

It's a factor in why they're leaving their downtown office, where she says "Da Kine Bail Bonds" has been since 1989.

"People develop their properties. This is a very beautiful prime piece of property. You can't stop development. It's a bittersweet day for us. Sweet in the fact that we need to downsize, simplify our life a little bit so we can focus on my health and figuring out what's going to happen from that."

Da Kine Bail bonds is leaving its space at the corner of Vineyard and Queen Emma Streets after the building sold to a new owner, Queen Liliuokalani Trust.

The crime-fighting couple is selling off items in the office and holding a meet and greet on Saturday afternoon at 1381 Queen Emma Street from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Beth are splitting their time in Hawaii and the mainland and currently working on a new reality show.

But Hawaii, Beth says, will always be home.

"My husband, last night, was chasing someone down really hard. I thought to myself, 'Wow he's really yelling at him. I hope he stops.' A few minutes later, the guy says to Dog, 'Hey braddah, how's your wife?"

"There's no place like Hawaii. Live or die, I'd rather die here," she added.

And though they're leaving 1381 Queen Emma Street, Beth says "Da Kine Bail Bonds" will live on. They're looking for another office space to move into.