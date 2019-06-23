Beth Chapman in medically induced coma at The Queen’s Medical Center, family says

Beth Chapman is at The Queenʻs Medical Center in the intensive care unit in a medically-induced coma, according to her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman.

The family shared a statement Saturday night humbly asking everyone to pray for her and thanking everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.

Only immediate family are allowed to visit her.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in September 2017.

The Chapman’s were the stars of the Hawaii-based TV show called Dog the Bounty Hunter. They also had other versions of the show.

They closed their Da Kine Bail Bonds shop on Queen Emma Street in January this year.