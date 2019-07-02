The most important person at any party is probably the cook. Foodland Corporate Chef Keoni Chang was in-studio with his tips to keep everyone full this 4th of July weekend.

Here are his tips:

Q- The July4th holiday is coming up and we know viewers will be grilling with their family and friends! What are your recommendations for the best items to grill this holiday weekend?

A- Everyone loves steaks, and the Ribeye is the king of all steaks because it’s juicy, tender and well marbled. I’m finishing off a Ribeye that we just grilled a little while ago. The keys to remember is that you want to make sure your steak is graded at choice or above, and that the more marbling it has running through it, the more tender the final product will be. At Foodland, we feature Premium Choice Certified Angus Beef, and right now, if you go to meet your butcher at Foodland, he’ll give you $3 off your favorite meat!

Q- Can you give us your top grilling tips?

A- So after starting with a good grade of meat with lots of marbling, like Foodland’s Certified Angus Beef, the next is to let your steak come to room temperature before grilling, so take it out of the fridge about 20-30 minutes before grilling. Next, make sure your grill is hot enough – you shouldn’t be able to hold your hand over the grates for more than 2 seconds. Then, don’t move your steak so it can develop a seared crust. Be sure to use a meat thermometer to check for doneness, and finally, let it rest once you take your steak off the grill. For recipes, cooking videos and more grilling tips visit us at foodland.com or social media, FoodlandHI

Q- What’s your best seasoning or marinades for meat?

A – I like to keep it simple with Hawaiian Salt, but also like to marinate my meat with local flavors like teriyaki and ginger, etc. At Foodland, we’re excited to launch our new Maika’i Marinated Meats beginning Wednesday! BBQ-ing just got easier because now, at all Foodland stores statewide, customers can get pre-marinated beef, chicken and pork available in ono local flavors like teriyaki, Korean BBQ and our exclusive Pulehu rub.

Visit Foodland.com for more information and recipes.