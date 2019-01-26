HONOLULU (KHON2) - It is making its comeback to Hawaii.

The Japanese chain Beard Papa, known for cream puffs is opening a new store at the food court at Ala Moana Center.

To celebrate their grand opening they are giving away free cream puffs to the first few customers in life.

The first customer will recieve one hundred cream puffs, with the second person with eighty, followed by the third person recieving 50 free cream puffs.

Beard Papa had opened a few stores in Hawaii in the early 2000's but eventually closed those locations.

