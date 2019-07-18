BBB warns of an Expedia impostor scam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a network of scammers using the Expedia Group name.

The BBB has received several reports in just the past several days, from consumers who have lost as much as $3,700.

The scam begins when consumers search online. Then call what they believe is an Expedia Customer Service number to try to change existing reservations. But the number is actually being used by impostors, who say their refund site isn’t working and the consumer needs to purchase gift cards.

The BBB says, trustworthy companies will not ask for gift cards as a form of payment and using a search engine does not guarantee getting the correct number.

Always go directly to a website to find contact information.