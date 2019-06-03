Baton Rouge teens can work-out for free this summer

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
1280x960_61209P00-MJOKN_1559522023606.jpg

A series of gyms across Baton Rouge and Denham Springs are allowing teens, age 15-18, to use their facilities for free during the summer months.

Collateral from Planet Fitness said that teens will receive a free summer membership, which is good from May 15 thru September 1. Teens are also eligible to participate in special training classes and can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

The participating locations include:

  • 6900 Siegen Lane
  • 1468 North Airline Hwy
  • 9620 Florida Blvd., Suite 700
  • 19973 Thad Cain Lane
  • 2334 S Range Ave, Denham Springs

Teens under 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the BRProud App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story