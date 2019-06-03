Baton Rouge teens can work-out for free this summer

A series of gyms across Baton Rouge and Denham Springs are allowing teens, age 15-18, to use their facilities for free during the summer months.

Collateral from Planet Fitness said that teens will receive a free summer membership, which is good from May 15 thru September 1. Teens are also eligible to participate in special training classes and can enter for a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship.

The participating locations include:

6900 Siegen Lane

1468 North Airline Hwy

9620 Florida Blvd., Suite 700

19973 Thad Cain Lane

2334 S Range Ave, Denham Springs

Teens under 18 must sign up with a parent or guardian.

